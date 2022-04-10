Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,181,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 64,795 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.42% of Analog Devices worth $383,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 48.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,693,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,317,754,000 after buying an additional 14,189,157 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,423,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,532 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Analog Devices by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,524,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,427,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612,571 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,773,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,301,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,204,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $869,525,000 after acquiring an additional 136,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $782,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,700 shares of company stock worth $3,086,692. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $2.51 on Friday, reaching $158.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,024,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,016,411. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.81 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 95.60%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

