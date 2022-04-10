Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,075,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,873 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.30% of CME Group worth $245,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 15.5% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,495,000 after purchasing an additional 951,681 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,941,308,000 after purchasing an additional 880,410 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 292.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 815,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,679,000 after buying an additional 607,799 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of CME Group by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 715,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,269,000 after buying an additional 334,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 75.3% during the third quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 701,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,648,000 after buying an additional 301,203 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $242.50. 1,258,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,676,613. The firm has a market cap of $87.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.78. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.79 and a 1-year high of $256.94.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.72%.

In other news, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total value of $919,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.30, for a total transaction of $175,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,650 shares of company stock worth $7,814,564. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on CME Group from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $269.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.08.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

