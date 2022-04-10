Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 54,889 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,963,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 54,889 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.34% of 3M worth $348,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,302,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,749 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in 3M by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after acquiring an additional 832,796 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,120,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $371,968,000 after buying an additional 656,752 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in 3M by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,179,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $213,984,000 after buying an additional 574,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,441,000. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,790,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,220,478. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a one year low of $139.74 and a one year high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 58.89%.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on 3M in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.40.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

