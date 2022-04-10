Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 4,281 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,537 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,281 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.30% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $116,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. NatWest Group plc increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 2,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $13.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,381.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,617. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,404.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1,473.27. The stock has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.11. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,201.27 and a one year high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 438.50% and a net margin of 20.68%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,421.12, for a total transaction of $2,131,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total value of $988,457.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,540 shares of company stock valued at $24,552,512 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MTD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,471.75.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

