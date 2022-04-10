Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 992,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,202 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $371,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,619,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $487,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Public Storage by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 42,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $351.38.

In other Public Storage news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSA traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $408.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,712. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $369.05 and a 200-day moving average of $348.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $257.42 and a 52-week high of $411.89.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.68 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 57.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

