Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,131,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,607 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $319,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 72.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 53.3% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQV stock traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $252.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,501,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,181. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.66 and a 1-year high of $285.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $232.02 and a 200 day moving average of $248.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.86, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.46.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.39.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

