Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $151.01 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,601,362 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 119,983 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Uber Technologies worth $151,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 15,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 36,703 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 28,784 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,307 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. 72.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UBER. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.71.

UBER traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.05. 17,991,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,170,074. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.28 and a twelve month high of $61.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

