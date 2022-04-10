Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $138.15 Million Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 98.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,946 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.75% of FactSet Research Systems worth $138,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 347.8% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems stock traded down $2.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $441.82. 384,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,361. The business’s 50 day moving average is $419.15 and its 200 day moving average is $433.53. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $306.86 and a 52 week high of $495.39. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 25.15%. The business had revenue of $431.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.09 million. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

In other news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.11, for a total transaction of $534,833.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total value of $1,015,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,510 shares of company stock valued at $11,576,190 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $444.20.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

