Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 489,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 102,566 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $143,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Equifax by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 24,756 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Equifax by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $234,107,000 after purchasing an additional 480,021 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Equifax by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 474,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $113,694,000 after purchasing an additional 10,539 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 103.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total value of $4,150,606.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Equifax stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $223.15. 622,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,098. The business has a 50-day moving average of $228.67 and a 200 day moving average of $256.16. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.81 and a fifty-two week high of $300.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

EFX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Equifax from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $281.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.42.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

