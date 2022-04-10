Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 225,943 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,989,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,943 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.50% of Emerson Electric worth $277,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Emerson Electric by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,981,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,178,000 after buying an additional 999,881 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Emerson Electric by 423.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,135,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,989,000 after buying an additional 918,801 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Emerson Electric by 2,284.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 920,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,692,000 after buying an additional 881,698 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 481.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,046,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,533,000 after purchasing an additional 866,200 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,528,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,710,000 after purchasing an additional 803,609 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EMR. Mizuho initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

Emerson Electric stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.57. 3,660,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,573,767. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.10 and its 200 day moving average is $94.58. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $86.72 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The company has a market capitalization of $56.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

