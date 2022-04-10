Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,133,960 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,362,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,133,960 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of Realty Income worth $240,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Realty Income by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Realty Income stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.16. 2,816,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,676,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $63.90 and a 1-year high of $74.60. The company has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.77, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.89.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 314.90%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet cut Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Scotiabank cut Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

