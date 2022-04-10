Strategic Oil & Gas (CVE:SOG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.02

Strategic Oil & Gas Ltd (CVE:SOG – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as high as C$0.02. Strategic Oil & Gas shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 3,800 shares traded.
The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 903.61. The firm has a market cap of C$36.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.02.
About Strategic Oil & Gas (CVE:SOG)
Recommended Stories
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.