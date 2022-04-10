Stratec (ETR:SBS) Given a €138.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €138.00 ($151.65) target price on Stratec (ETR:SBS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €144.00 ($158.24) price objective on shares of Stratec in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Stratec stock opened at €117.20 ($128.79) on Wednesday. Stratec has a fifty-two week low of €94.20 ($103.52) and a fifty-two week high of €147.40 ($161.98). The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 30.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €111.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is €122.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.68, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Stratec SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

