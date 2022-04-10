Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Stake Increased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,174 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.89% of Stratasys worth $12,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSYS. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 3,588.7% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 935,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,142,000 after acquiring an additional 910,481 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 35.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,349,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,748,000 after acquiring an additional 615,791 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the third quarter worth $10,978,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,654,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,469,000 after acquiring an additional 425,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the third quarter worth $4,928,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SSYS shares. Cross Research upgraded Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Stratasys from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Stratasys from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Stratasys from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,371. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.75. Stratasys Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $42.83.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $167.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

