STORE Capital Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:STOR)

STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for STORE Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for STORE Capital’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

STOR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

Shares of STOR opened at $29.67 on Friday. STORE Capital has a 52-week low of $28.32 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.95 and its 200-day moving average is $32.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.23.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 34.29%. The company had revenue of $209.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. STORE Capital’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 16.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 5.0% during the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 12.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

