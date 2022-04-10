StockNews.com Upgrades ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ScanSource from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ScanSource currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.50.

ScanSource stock opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. ScanSource has a 52 week low of $24.89 and a 52 week high of $40.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $832 million, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.55.

ScanSource ( NASDAQ:SCSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $864.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ScanSource will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in ScanSource by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ScanSource by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

