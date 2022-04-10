StockNews.com Upgrades PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) to “Buy”

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered PetroChina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.78.

PetroChina stock opened at $52.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.03. PetroChina has a 52 week low of $34.53 and a 52 week high of $57.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PetroChina by 144.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 33,251 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of PetroChina by 35.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of PetroChina in the second quarter valued at about $701,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PetroChina in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PetroChina by 43.5% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter.

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

