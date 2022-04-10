StockNews.com Upgrades Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) to “Buy”

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

GGAL has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st.

NASDAQ:GGAL opened at $10.30 on Friday. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.98.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GGAL. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 139.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 269.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. 8.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, Ecosistema NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.

