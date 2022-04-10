StockNews.com Upgrades BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BB) to Hold

BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BB – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.
Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $20.17.
BlackBerry Company Profile
