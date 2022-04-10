StockNews.com Upgrades BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BB) to Hold

BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BB – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $20.17.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

