StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BDSI. Truist Financial lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from an overweight rating to a hold rating and set a $5.60 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $5.60 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on BioDelivery Sciences International from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Northland Securities cut BioDelivery Sciences International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.93.

Shares of BDSI opened at $5.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.01. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $5.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.05 million, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.56.

BioDelivery Sciences International ( NASDAQ:BDSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.60. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 50.90%. Equities research analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Vollins sold 18,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $66,747.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDSI. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,947,000. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,417,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 4th quarter valued at $3,685,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 4th quarter valued at $3,428,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 647.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,265,066 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

