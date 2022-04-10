StockNews.com Downgrades Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) to Hold

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intrepid Potash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

IPI stock opened at $106.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.55. Intrepid Potash has a 52 week low of $22.82 and a 52 week high of $109.84.

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $64.04 million for the quarter. Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 92.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intrepid Potash will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intrepid Potash declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $35.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Intrepid Potash news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $464,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert E. Baldridge sold 16,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $1,040,770.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,956 shares of company stock worth $9,881,704 in the last ninety days. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IPI. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter worth about $10,965,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intrepid Potash by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 890,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,530,000 after buying an additional 136,245 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its position in Intrepid Potash by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 389,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,040,000 after buying an additional 115,812 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter worth about $4,511,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Intrepid Potash by 21,590.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 82,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.