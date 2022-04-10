StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLYC opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1.52. GlycoMimetics has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11. The stock has a market cap of $55.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.82.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that GlycoMimetics will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 10.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,896,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,553,000 after purchasing an additional 365,096 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 121.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 498,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 272,931 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 691,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 243,703 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

