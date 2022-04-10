StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
NASDAQ GLYC opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1.52. GlycoMimetics has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11. The stock has a market cap of $55.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.82.
GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that GlycoMimetics will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GlycoMimetics Company Profile (Get Rating)
GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.
