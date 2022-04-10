StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

FRTA opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 2.19. Forterra has a 1 year low of $22.60 and a 1 year high of $24.01.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.20. Forterra had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 43.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRTA. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Forterra in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Forterra by 28.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Forterra by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Forterra by 235.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Forterra in the third quarter worth about $217,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forterra, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells pipe and precast products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels; precast concrete products, including box culverts, utility vaults, manholes, drainage inlets, and pipe end sections used for roadway and airport drainage, storm water management, utility construction, and water treatment and filtration systems; and architectural panels for buildings, modular railroad crossings, retaining wall and storm water treatment systems, highway noise barriers, and concrete vaults that are used to house dry or wet utilities.

