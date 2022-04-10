Stifel Nicolaus Increases NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Price Target to $12.00

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.21.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $10.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a negative return on equity of 23.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alamo Frac Holdings, Llc sold 454,600 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $3,886,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Carl Stewart sold 150,000 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $1,383,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,075,663 shares of company stock valued at $9,487,666 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 240,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

