Stifel Nicolaus Boosts MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target to $260.00

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Loop Capital began coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MKS Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $203.78.

MKSI stock opened at $122.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.45. MKS Instruments has a 1 year low of $122.22 and a 1 year high of $195.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.02.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $763.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.33 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total value of $44,997.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 30.7% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 34,111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after buying an additional 8,016 shares in the last quarter. Central Securities Corp acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at $12,073,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 84.3% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $1,616,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at $4,592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

