Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.850-$5.890 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of STLD opened at $83.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.10. Steel Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $49.53 and a fifty-two week high of $89.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.63.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 15.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.67%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STLD shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.83.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $338,556.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

