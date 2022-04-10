State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 923 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $4,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 367.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Emfo LLC raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 111.9% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

RGA stock opened at $109.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $134.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.82.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.34%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.10.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.