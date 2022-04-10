State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 413 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Omnicell worth $4,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Omnicell by 47.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Omnicell by 1,360.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Omnicell by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Omnicell in the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Omnicell by 1,022.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $123.97 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.81 and a 1-year high of $187.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 76.53, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.16.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). Omnicell had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $311.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Omnicell’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Omnicell from $203.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.71.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

