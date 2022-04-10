State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,256 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $3,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 31,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,431,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,862,000 after buying an additional 473,361 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,819,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,071,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 6,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rebecca L. Owen acquired 5,250 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.34 per share, with a total value of $201,285.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 133,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $4,900,452.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSC stock opened at $35.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.76. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.51 and a 200-day moving average of $37.10.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $517.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.73 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

