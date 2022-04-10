State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.84 Million Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of United States Steel worth $3,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the third quarter worth $30,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the third quarter worth $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the third quarter worth $60,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 44.2% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 2,688.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on X shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of United States Steel from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United States Steel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

X stock opened at $35.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.28. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $39.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.99.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). United States Steel had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 55.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is presently 1.37%.

In other United States Steel news, CAO Manpreet Grewal sold 1,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $51,247.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 22,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $826,080.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 189,621 shares of company stock valued at $6,604,537. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

