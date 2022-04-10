State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.74 Million Stock Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Post were worth $3,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Post in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Post by 270.6% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Post in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Ossiam raised its stake in Post by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Post in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 1,500 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.38 per share, with a total value of $158,070.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Post stock opened at $72.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 82.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.05 and its 200 day moving average is $100.68. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.83 and a 1 year high of $78.88.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Post had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on POST. Truist Financial cut shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Post from $129.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Post has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.57.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

