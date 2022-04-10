State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.59 Million Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LSTR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Landstar System by 35.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,211,000 after buying an additional 40,365 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Landstar System by 9.6% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Landstar System by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Landstar System by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Landstar System in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,927,000. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $143.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.25. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.12 and a twelve month high of $188.63. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.14. Landstar System had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

In other news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari acquired 2,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $151.30 per share, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LSTR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research raised Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Landstar System from $165.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.27.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

