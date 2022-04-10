State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Position in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Scientific Games worth $3,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMS. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Scientific Games by 121.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the third quarter valued at $169,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Scientific Games by 15.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SGMS opened at $57.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.86. Scientific Games Co. has a 12 month low of $41.45 and a 12 month high of $90.20.

Scientific Games ( NASDAQ:SGMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.94. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $580.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Scientific Games Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Scientific Games news, Director Hamish Mclennan purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.03 per share, for a total transaction of $377,195.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Scientific Games in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Scientific Games from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Scientific Games from $13.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Scientific Games from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.64.

Scientific Games Corporation, doing business as Light & Wonder Inc, develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

