State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Casey’s General Stores worth $3,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 621.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CASY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.70.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $207.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.28. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.82 and a 12-month high of $229.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.84.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.26. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

