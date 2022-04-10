State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 659 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Fox Factory worth $4,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 0.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,797,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,416,000 after buying an additional 12,221 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 2.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,659,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,881,000 after buying an additional 33,907 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,503,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 9.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,042,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,707,000 after buying an additional 87,547 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 657,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,984,000 after buying an additional 22,192 shares during the period.

Fox Factory stock opened at $91.09 on Friday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $88.96 and a 52 week high of $190.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.79.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $342.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

FOXF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

