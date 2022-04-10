Standard Protocol Price Down 1.7% Over Last Week (STND)

Standard Protocol (STND) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. Standard Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.93 million and $544,267.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Standard Protocol has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000511 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00045852 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,218.66 or 0.07537706 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,592.91 or 0.99747228 BTC.

Standard Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

