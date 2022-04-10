Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:STNC) Trading Up 0.1%

Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:STNC – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.48 and last traded at $27.36. Approximately 5,063 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.33.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.31.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:STNC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 792,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,250 shares during the quarter. Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF accounts for 2.3% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 58.73% of Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF worth $20,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

