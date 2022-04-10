StaFi One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.86 Million (FIS)

StaFi (FIS) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. In the last seven days, StaFi has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One StaFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001609 BTC on popular exchanges. StaFi has a total market capitalization of $41.49 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ION (ION) traded up 7,706,141.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,210.24 or 0.12214750 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.65 or 0.00196112 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001042 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00038615 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.05 or 0.00386928 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00051934 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00010433 BTC.

StaFi Profile

StaFi (CRYPTO:FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StaFi is www.stafi.io . StaFi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Buying and Selling StaFi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StaFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

