Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.07.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $39.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Squarespace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Squarespace stock opened at $25.92 on Friday. Squarespace has a 52 week low of $18.57 and a 52 week high of $64.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.61.

In other news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 6,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $176,317.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Squarespace by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 414,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,225,000 after purchasing an additional 70,184 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Squarespace by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Squarespace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Squarespace by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 230,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,795,000 after purchasing an additional 58,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Squarespace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,698,000. 38.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

