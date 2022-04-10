Square (NYSE:SQ) Now Covered by Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $170.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush restated a hold rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Square from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Square from $275.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Square in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $212.78.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $123.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 397.48 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.83. Square has a 52-week low of $82.72 and a 52-week high of $289.23.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Square had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 0.94%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Square will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total value of $716,181.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total transaction of $379,997.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,578 shares of company stock worth $2,544,542. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Square by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Square by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Square by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its holdings in Square by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Square by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

