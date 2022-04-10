SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.46. SPS Commerce reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $102.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

SPSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities cut their price target on SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.88.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 14,309 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,829,978.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,963 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $456,537.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,400 shares of company stock valued at $11,080,636. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,712,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $813,189,000 after purchasing an additional 174,948 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 19.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,142,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,988,000 after buying an additional 342,165 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,808,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,431,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 359.3% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,080,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,273,000 after buying an additional 845,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 663,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,432,000 after buying an additional 14,272 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $120.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.42. SPS Commerce has a 12-month low of $91.05 and a 12-month high of $174.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.79 and a beta of 0.81.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

