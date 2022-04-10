Sprott (TSE:SII) Hits New 1-Year High at $65.55

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$65.55 and last traded at C$65.09, with a volume of 4208 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$64.85.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SII shares. TD Securities downgraded shares of Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sprott from C$64.00 to C$61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$55.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of C$1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 40.71.

Sprott ( TSE:SII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$43.63 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Sprott Inc. will post 2.8800002 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Sprott’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

About Sprott (TSE:SII)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

