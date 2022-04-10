Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.71

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.71 and traded as low as $16.25. Sprague Resources shares last traded at $16.27, with a volume of 24,383 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SRLP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sprague Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day moving average of $16.71.

Sprague Resources ( NYSE:SRLP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. Sprague Resources had a negative return on equity of 542.17% and a negative net margin of 1.97%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.4338 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -71.02%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Sprague Resources by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sprague Resources by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Sprague Resources by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Sprague Resources by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Sprague Resources by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined products and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

