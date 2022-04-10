Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $895.50 Million

Equities analysts expect that Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) will report sales of $895.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Spire’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $726.49 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14 billion. Spire reported sales of $1.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Spire will report full-year sales of $2.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Spire.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $555.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.70 million. Spire had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 10.29%. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS.

SR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Spire from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spire presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

SR opened at $76.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.50 and a 200-day moving average of $64.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.32. Spire has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.28%.

Spire Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spire (SR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.