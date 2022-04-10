Spendcoin Price Hits $0.0293 (SPND)

Spendcoin (SPND) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Spendcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0293 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Spendcoin has a market capitalization of $76.08 million and approximately $723.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Spendcoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Spendcoin

SPND is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org . Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spindle is an investment/asset management platform for virtual hedge funds and ICOs based on blockchain and smart contract technologies. The platform will allow any individuals and corporate entities to invest in cryptocurrency hedge funds and/or ICOs using the Spindle application (SPA). Furthermore, the SPA will enable communication via open and closed forums for holders of Spindle’s cryptocurrency (SPD) and the various investment bodies previously mentioned. The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform. “

Spendcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spendcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spendcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

