Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Position Lessened by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,752 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 9,178 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,601,522 shares of the airline’s stock worth $544,220,000 after buying an additional 47,260 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.9% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,506,729 shares of the airline’s stock worth $540,361,000 after buying an additional 393,044 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 9.8% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,363,764 shares of the airline’s stock worth $378,718,000 after buying an additional 659,594 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 19.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,145,338 shares of the airline’s stock worth $213,195,000 after buying an additional 665,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,704,768 shares of the airline’s stock worth $87,686,000 after buying an additional 47,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.71.

Shares of LUV opened at $41.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.69.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

