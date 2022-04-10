Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Position Lessened by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,752 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 9,178 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,601,522 shares of the airline’s stock worth $544,220,000 after buying an additional 47,260 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.9% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,506,729 shares of the airline’s stock worth $540,361,000 after buying an additional 393,044 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 9.8% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,363,764 shares of the airline’s stock worth $378,718,000 after buying an additional 659,594 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 19.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,145,338 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $213,195,000 after purchasing an additional 665,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,704,768 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $87,686,000 after purchasing an additional 47,216 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of LUV opened at $41.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.69.
LUV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Argus lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Susquehanna downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.71.
Southwest Airlines Profile (Get Rating)
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
