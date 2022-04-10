Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Stock Position Trimmed by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,464 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $8,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,204,000. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,031,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,598,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,776,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,116,000. 15.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Shares of SONY stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.27. 599,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.49. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $91.75 and a twelve month high of $133.75.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $26.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.01 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Research analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SONY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

Sony Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.