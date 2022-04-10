SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $17.00. The company traded as low as $7.64 and last traded at $8.12, with a volume of 109106808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SOFI. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

In other SoFi Technologies news, Director Ahmed Ali Al-Hammadi acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Micah Heavener sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $40,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 97,640 shares of company stock valued at $871,799. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,666,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,736,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Emfo LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. 50.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.75. The company has a quick ratio of 22.93, a current ratio of 22.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.47 million. The company’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.85) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

