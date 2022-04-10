Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 343.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,955 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Snap were worth $14,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,038,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,958,000 after buying an additional 3,833,307 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Snap by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,070,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,293,000 after buying an additional 563,111 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Snap by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,709,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,682,000 after buying an additional 6,477,834 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 7.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,258,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,550,000 after purchasing an additional 664,769 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 4.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,004,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,803,000 after purchasing an additional 170,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $35.67 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.32 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.01 and its 200-day moving average is $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.70.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Snap in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Snap from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Snap from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.09.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 13,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $481,484.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 32,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $1,038,043.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,258,199 shares of company stock worth $47,769,438.

About Snap (Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.